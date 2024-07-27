Bengaluru PG murder: CCTV captures chilling moments of woman's brutal murder

TW: Graphic details of a crime.

In a horrific incident in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, a 24-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her paying guest (PG) accommodation on July 23rd. CCTV visuals from the PG accommodation shows the woman being hacked to death by a man. The deceased woman has been identified as Kriti Kumari, and the police have secured a suspect - Abhishek - the former partner of Kriti’s friend.

In the 2.50 minute long CCTV footage, a man in a blue t-shirt is seen entering the third floor of the building at around 11.13 pm with a plastic bag, in which he had concealed a knife. After an encounter between Kriti and Abhishek, which lasted for about 20 seconds, which was not captured in the camera, both of them emerged into the corridor of the floor. The video shows how Kriti struggled to disarm him, despite which Abhishek stabbed her multiple times and slit her throat before fleeing from the floor. The footage also shows other women emerging from their rooms after Abhishek ran away. After close to 2 mins, Kriti collapsed on the floor.