Bengaluru metro to be extended till Bidadi: DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar announced on Friday, November 10, that the Namma Metro will be extended to Bidadi, a town on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. He said that the move will prove beneficial for industrial growth and have a positive impact on the town's workforce.
During the inauguration of a training centre at Toyota-Kirloskar, the Minister spoke of the development activities and industrial establishments in the region, which would lead to a rise in land prices. He said that there are 10,000 acres of unused land acquired by the government, and spoke of plans to utilise these areas for development.
Shivakumar added that officials have been directed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro extension to Bidadi. He also spoke about the issuance of an order to close the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Planning Authority, and in its place launch the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.
“Over one lakh people are working in the Bidadi Industrial Area. To ease their commute, MLAs and MPs had requested to extend the Metro project till Bidadi. Hence, I have asked BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) to prepare the project report,” Shivakumar said, adding that a survey in Bidadi will be conducted to assess the necessity of the metro line and a proposal will be forwarded to the state government.