Bengaluru metro to be extended till Bidadi: DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar announced on Friday, November 10, that the Namma Metro will be extended to Bidadi, a town on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. He said that the move will prove beneficial for industrial growth and have a positive impact on the town's workforce.

During the inauguration of a training centre at Toyota-Kirloskar, the Minister spoke of the development activities and industrial establishments in the region, which would lead to a rise in land prices. He said that there are 10,000 acres of unused land acquired by the government, and spoke of plans to utilise these areas for development.