Bengaluru: Man suspected of sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman arrested

The HSR Layout police in Bengaluru arrested a man suspected of sexual assaulting a 21-year-old final-year degree student on August 18. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Murugeshwaran from SR Nagar. He reportedly worked as a choreographer and skating instructor. The police traced the suspect by scanning CCTV cameras and traced him in his residence at Adugodi through his bike registration number.

On August 18, the 21-year-old student was heading home from Koramangala after a party when her vehicle collided with an autorickshaw. While her friend was arguing with the autodriver, the woman decided to walk home and took the help of a bike-borne man. Instead of taking her home, the suspect took her to an isolated area in HSR and sexually assaulted her.

The HSR police had registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the woman’s friend. The woman, although semi-conscious and bruised, managed to contact her friends. She was then rushed to a hospital. Following this, a complaint was filed with the police.

According to the complaint, one of her friends received an emergency message and location from the woman. The friend then informed another friend who reached the spot and found her in distress. “An unknown individual, wearing only pants, was standing nearby, appearing frightened, with visible injuries on his face. When the complainant tried to apprehend him, the individual ran away from the scene,” the complaint said.