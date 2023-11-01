Bengaluru man sexually harasses woman at crowded Lulu Mall, no arrest yet

A middle aged man was caught on camera sexually harassing a woman on Sunday, October 29 at Bengaluru’s LuLu Mall. The man is seen deliberately approaching the young woman and groping her quickly and slipping away just as she is startled and turns to look. He hurries away, making it look like an unintentional act that can happen in a crowded place. But the video clearly shows a lot of empty space around and the man going out of his way to reach her.

The individual who recorded the video, speaking to Deccan Herald, stated that the elderly man was acting with intent. He said that his sister had noticed the man and mentioned that he looked suspicious. He had initially thought that the man’s act was not intentional, but upon observing him further, saw that he was behaving in a similar manner with other women in the mall. It was after that that he recorded the video to use it as evidence [against him in a police case]. According to DH, the man had sexually harassed at least four women at the mall.

The eyewitness subsequently informed mall security, but they were unable to locate the accused. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Magadi Road police station under Section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The police told TNM that they still haven’t identified the accused and are investigating the case, based on the video and accounts of eyewitnesses.