Bengaluru horror: Woman’s car chased, asked to exit by unknown men

“On 8th November, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females, one male) considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur. Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few km - she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible,” he added.

The men, alleging damage during the chase, demanded that the occupants exit the car, but Srijan’s wife refused. Some tempo drivers also joined the chase and were particularly targeting those who couldn't speak Kannada. Srijan alleged that none of the bystanders came to the aid of the three women and a man in the car.

“If it wouldn't have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn,” he said. Srijan also pointed out Sarjapur as a recurring hotspot for such incidents, and urged the need for immediate security measures and a comprehensive solution.