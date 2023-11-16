Bengaluru horror: Woman’s car chased, asked to exit by unknown men

Even as Bengaluru is hailed as the IT capital of India, with a thriving nightlife, several questions have been raised in the recent past with regard to the safety of people, when it comes to night time commute in the city. Recently, a resident of Bengaluru had recounted a distressing incident on X, formerly Twitter, involving his wife, whose car was chased by a group of men. The man said that the occupants of the car, including his wife, were confronted by the group and they also insisted on them exiting the vehicle. The incident was shared by Srijan R Shetty on November 14.
In his tweet, Srijan said, “I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore - I know my privilege of being a Kannada speaking male - but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10pm.”
“On 8th November, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females, one male) considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur. Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few km - she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible,” he added.
The men, alleging damage during the chase, demanded that the occupants exit the car, but Srijan’s wife refused. Some tempo drivers also joined the chase and were particularly targeting those who couldn't speak Kannada. Srijan alleged that none of the bystanders came to the aid of the three women and a man in the car.
“If it wouldn't have been for her wits of calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn,” he said. Srijan also pointed out Sarjapur as a recurring hotspot for such incidents, and urged the need for immediate security measures and a comprehensive solution.
The post garnered significant online attention, with users sharing similar experiences. Some users even tagged the Bengaluru police, to which the Bengaluru police responded inquiring about the specific location of the incident.
“I personally have around 4-5 similar incidents - faced by self or some knowns. Same MO.. Dashcam came to rescue for some..for some, going to police station & arguing for hours avoided any misdemeanor. But it's scary on roads, esp late in night..this 'local angle' used the most!” a user said.
“Banglore is not safe for not kannada people, last week my two friends chased by two boys on superbike as soon as they know about not kannada they started slapping them. They even didn't get chance to call from bike.” another said.