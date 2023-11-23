Bengaluru: Elderly man killed for shouting at biker who hit him

A road rage incident took a turn for the worse when a biker allegedly killed a 77-year-old man in Bengaluru. The Vyalikaval police had initially registered a case of road accident and death due to injuries resulting from an accident. But a review of the CCTV footage by the elderly man’s son showed that he was attacked. The police have now changed it to a murder case and the accused has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as VV Krishnappa, and the perpetrator as Sarfaraz Khan.

On the night of November 15, the septuagenarian VV Krishnappa went out in his two-wheeler in Palace Guttahalli area to get some medicines. He was found unconscious on the road by passersby, who took him to the hospital. He later succumbed to the injuries. The police had closed the case as a road accident and blamed it on Krishnappa for not wearing a helmet.

However, his son Satish Kumar sensed foul play and saw the CCTV footage in the area. A biker, now identified as Sarfaraz Khan hit Krishnappa’s bike, and the latter almost lost his balance. Irked by Khan’s attitude, the elderly man shouted at him, asking him to drive properly, when Khan picked up a stone and started hitting the Krishnappa. Despite his friend stopping him, Khan continued to attack Krishnappa. After he collapsed, the duo escaped from the spot.