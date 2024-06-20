Bengaluru: DKS hints at possible hike in monthly water charges

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, June 18, suggested a potential hike in monthly water charges due to financial difficulties faced by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Speaking to the media, he said that the water tariff in Bengaluru has remained the same over the last ten years, incurring significant losses for the board. The minister stated that the company has to take up new projects, but banks are unwilling to fund the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) due to their financial situation. “No bank is coming forward to finance the BWSSB. Now, the Cauvery fifth phase project will be completed,” he said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government increased sales tax on fuel, which made petrol and diesel prices steeper by Rs. 3 and Rs. 3.5 per litre.

According to the Minister, International institutions such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the World Bank have expressed concern over the financial state of the board and have encouraged them to evaluate possible options to reach a break-even point.

DK Shivakumar said that the board had ordered the use of 6 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Cauvery water for Bengaluru, with one more phase to be considered. He stated that officials will review any decision to increase the water tariff. “I am working out possibilities and discussing how to stabilise the company (BWSSB),” he told reporters.