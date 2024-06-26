Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea

The bail application of former Hassan Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was rejected by the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 26. Prajwal sought bail in the case where he and his father, HD Revanna, were accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old woman and her daughter.

The FIR was registered at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan on April 28, and the duo were booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the wake of these allegations, Prajwal was suspended from his party on April 30.

A second case of rape was filed against Prajwal based on a complaint filed by a woman in her 60s who was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village of Mysuru district on May 4. So far, four women have levelled charges of rape against Prajwal. A fifth woman, in her mid-30s, also filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment.