Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea

The bail application of former Hassan Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was rejected by the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 26. Prajwal sought bail in the case where he and his father, HD Revanna, were accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old woman and her daughter.
The FIR was registered at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan on April 28, and the duo were booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the wake of these allegations, Prajwal was suspended from his party on April 30.
A second case of rape was filed against Prajwal based on a complaint filed by a woman in her 60s who was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village of Mysuru district on May 4. So far, four women have levelled charges of rape against Prajwal. A fifth woman, in her mid-30s, also filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment.
Prajwal fled to Frankfurt in Germany from Bengaluru on the night of April 26, after voting in his constituency was completed. He returned on May 31 to Bengaluru and was immediately arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
On June 4, he lost the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, to which he had sought re-election in the 2024 general elections. He was remanded in 14-day judicial custody on June 10 and was transferred to the Bengaluru central prison till June 24. On June 25, Prajwal was sent to SIT custody for a second time till June 29. The SIT took custody of him while investigating a sexual harassment case.