Bengaluru: Couple attacked for asking men not to drink outside their house

A married couple in Bengaluru were attacked by three men allegedly after the couple told them not to drink in front of their house. The incident happened on Sunday, October 27, at Thunganagar in Byadarahalli, following which three of the accused, identified as Anand, Sanjay and Dhanu, were arrested. An investigation is underway to nab the remaining suspects.

According to reports, Shivagange Gowda (38) and his wife Jayalakshmi (35), had parked their car in front of their house in Magadi road. At around 7 pm, they spotted a group of men having alcohol near the car and creating noise.

The couple had asked them to leave, irked by which, the accused called their associates and damaged the car and attacked the couple with a dagger. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera of Shivagange’s house, based on which the police arrested three men and they are on the lookout for the others.

A case has been reportedly registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 189(2) – (unlawful assembly), 191 (2, 3) – (rioting), 324 (mischief), and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).