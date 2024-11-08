Bengaluru: Conductor’s quick reflexes avert mishap as driver suffers heart attack

Quick response by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor Obalesh averted a mishap on November 6. A fully-occupied BMTC bus would have suffered a major accident if not for the reflexes of conductor Obalesh who swiftly halted the bus after the driver suffered a heart attack.
40-year-old driver, Kiran Kumar, suffered a fatal heart attack while driving near Dasanapura. Obalesh reacted immediately, jumping into the driver’s seat to safely stop the bus, ensuring that all passengers remained unharmed.
After halting the bus, Obalesh transported Kumar to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The incident occurred around 11 am during the bus’s final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura.
CCTV footage captured Kiran as he first leaned forward and then collapsed to his left. Losing control, the bus grazed another BMTC vehicle on the road, shattering its windshield.
BMTC issued a statement on Kiran’s death and said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. The corporation prays for the peace of his soul.”