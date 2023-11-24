Bengaluru college principal booked for allegedly sexually harassing minor student

A Pre-University College Principal in Bengaluru has been booked by the police for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 11 girl student in his chamber, officials said on Friday, November 24. The incident took place on Wednesday in a reputed college in Bengaluru. After the mother of the student lodged a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station on the same day, the police started an investigation.

The police began the probe and issued notice to the accused. The case has been filed under the provision of IPC section 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old accused principal had called the 16-year-old student to his chamber to discuss her internal marks during which he sexually assaulted her. The complaint mentions that the victim had scored less in internal assessment. The accused in his chamber had told the girl that giving marks in internal assessment was in his hands and started to touch her inappropriately.

The victim resisted him and rushed out of his chamber. She then informed her parents who lodged the complaint. Further investigation was on, said officials.