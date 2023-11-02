Bengaluru businessman arrested for running SUV over car dealer

The Bengaluru police have arrested a businessman for chasing and running over a second-hand car dealer after the latter refused to withdraw a police complaint filed against him. The incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshinagar on October 18 and was caught on a passerby’s mobile phone. The deceased person has been identified as Syed Asghar. The accused person Ameen and his associate Nawaz have been arrested and the police are tracking down other accomplices.

The video of the incident showed an SUV chasing a man who was trying to escape, on SK Garden Road and later ran him over after which the vehicle fled. According to The Hindu, the traffic police rushed to the spot and registered a hit-and-run case. However, Syed’s friend Mujaheed provided a statement to the police which reportedly gave the case a “new angle.”

As per report, the investigation revealed that Syed was in business with Ameen. Ameen had purchased a car from Syded but had not paid Rs 4 lakh which he owed him. Syed has asked for the money he is owed and they both got into a fight which escalated into violence. A few days before Syed was run over, Mujaheed had filed a complaint in the JC police station where he accused Ameen of physical assault.