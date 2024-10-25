Bengaluru Building Collapse: Final missing body found, death toll rises to 9

The death toll from the recent under-construction building collapse in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya has risen to nine after search and rescue teams found the last missing person, Elumalai, on October 25. The incident, which occurred during a heavy downpour on October 22, involved extensive rescue operations led by the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Devaraj confirmed that the body found was that of Elumalai. Elumalai is also one of the accused in the case and was contracted by Muniraja Reddy, a civil engineer and the building owner, to manage construction from the fourth to seventh floors. Muniraja who built the basement and first four floors through a separate contractor, Mestri Murugesha, is currently hospitalised, while police have taken his son, Bhuvan Reddy, a software engineer, and Murugesha into custody.

"With the recovery of Elumalai's body, we've accounted for everyone we were aware of being in the building when it collapsed. However, we will continue clearing the debris carefully, in case anyone else remains trapped below," the DCP said.

Among the 22 victims accounted for, nine are deceased, including Arman (26), Tripal (35), Mohamed Sahil (19), Solo Pashwan from Bihar; Manikantan and Sathya Raju (25) from Tamil Nadu; Tulasi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh; and Phulchan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. Eight individuals were rescued, and six others are currently undergoing treatment.