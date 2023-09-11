Bengaluru bandh called off after Karnataka government intervenes

The federation of private transport associations have called off the Bengaluru bandh after the Karnataka government assured to fulfil its promises. From morning, the private transport system in the city largely came to a halt as cabs, taxis and other private buses stopped operating. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met representatives from 32 private transport unions who held a protest march from the city’s Majestic area to Freedom Park this morning.

He agreed to fulfil their demands except three – withdrawal of Shakti scheme, monthly grants to auto drivers and exemption of life tax on vehicles costing between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. A total of 30 demands were presented to the transport department by the unions in previous meetings. "The transport operators want to set up a development authority, which will be fulfilled. They want an Indira canteen at the airport and I have already given the directions to the BBMP to fast-track the process. The transport operators also demanded housing facilities, for which I will speak to Zameer Ahmed Khan,” Reddy said. Zameer Ahmed Khan is the Minister of Housing Department in Karnataka.

“Other demands like withdrawal of the Shakti scheme, life tax exemption, and monthly grants cannot be fulfilled. The details of the meeting will be passed to the transport commissioner tomorrow," he added.

The reason behind the Bengaluru Bandh is the opposition to the Shakti scheme, one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government, by private vehicle owners. The Shakti scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free in non luxury buses within the state. They argue that the scheme negatively impacts their profits. All private commercial vehicles in Bengaluru had stopped operating on the day of the bandh. The bandh commenced at midnight on September 10 and was supposed to continue until midnight on September 11 before being called off at around 2.30 pm. Certain private schools in the city had also declared a holiday on September 11.

The Karnataka Transport Department has taken measures to address the bandh. The BMTC had arranged approximately 500 extra buses and 4,000 additional trips, along with 100 extra trips on the airport route to minimise inconvenience during the bandh. The Bengaluru metro had also extended its operations, with trains running every 5 minutes during peak hours.