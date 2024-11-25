‘Bangalore is not a city, it’s an experience’: Entrepreneur bids farewell after 14 years

After 14 years in Bengaluru, entrepreneur Asthana Ujjawal bid an emotional farewell to the city in a heartfelt post on social media platform X, which quickly went viral. Ujjawal, co-founder of the activewear brand Zymrat, expressed gratitude for the city that shaped his personal and professional life, saying Bengaluru gave him “all the good things” in life.

“Personal note: I am leaving Bangalore for Pune. Bangalore has been home for 14+ years. The city has given me all the good things in my life – first job, first foreign trip, a life partner, 2 successful businesses, funding, startup acquisition, great friends, a network worth in gold, and much more,” Ujjawal wrote in his post.

He emphasized that despite not being a native, he never felt like an outsider. “I am not a local, but there wasn’t a day when I felt like an outsider. And if you’re thinking that’s because I live in a bubble of high rises and cars – that’s not the case. I have also lived the BMTC, auto, and cab life in the city for the longest time,” he added.

Ujjawal’s post sparked discussions on life in Bengaluru versus Pune, his next destination. Reflecting on the unique charm of Bengaluru, he wrote, “Bangalore is not a city; it is a beautiful experience that is hard to explain in words. You experience it once you live with the people here and walk in the lanes of Jayanagar.” He urged those who dismiss Bengaluru as “meh” to explore beyond its clichés of weather, coffee, beer, and startups to truly understand its essence.

Though excited about starting anew in Pune, Ujjawal said he would continue returning to Bengaluru. “While I am going to make Pune my new home and can’t wait to start my journey there, I will keep walking in the lanes of Bangalore – the city I have called home since I became an adult – on each trip,” he concluded.

The post prompted varied reactions from X users, with many comparing Bengaluru and Pune. “Pune is a great city to live in – good people, weather, food, vibes. I’d say it has the good parts of all Indian cities and none of the extreme highs or lows. It also allows you to be an independent thinker, away from the noise and echo chambers,” one user remarked.

“Pune is Bangalore on a smaller scale. Come!” another chimed in.