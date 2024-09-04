After Hema Committee report, Kannada film body demands retired judge-led inquiry

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE), an industry body in Karnataka, has called upon the state government to establish a committee to investigate and report on issues faced by women, including sexual harassment, in the Kannada film industry. This demand follows the recent findings of the Justice Hema Committee report, which revealed the abysmal working conditions and rampant sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, FIRE emphasised the need for comprehensive measures to create a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry. They urged the government to appoint a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge with a strong track record in gender justice, to lead the proposed committee. The committee should be tasked with conducting an investigation into the systemic issues in the Kannada film industry and recommending policies to ensure a healthier work environment.

FIRE also expressed their willingness to assist in the selection process and act as a point of contact if required.

The film industry body has also demanded that the committee's report be completed and made public within three months.

The demand has garnered widespread support from various individuals and organisations within the Kannada film industry and beyond, including director Kavita Lankesh, actors Ramya, Aindrita Ray, Pooja Gandhi, Sruthi Hariharan, Chaitra J Achar, Samyuktha Hegde, Hitha, Sudeep, Chetan Ahimsa, Diganth Manchale, Kiran Srinivas, Kishore, and others.