After Bihar caste survey, pressure on Karnataka govt to publish 2015 census

A day after the Bihar government released a report based on a caste survey conducted earlier this year, Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad has demanded that the Siddaramaiah government too make the findings of its 2015 caste survey public. Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa too has echoed Hariprasad’s demand. The state government had ordered a Social and Educational Survey, otherwise called the caste survey, in 2014 when the Congress was in power under the Chief Ministership of Siddaramaiah. But the findings of the survey have not been made public by consecutive governments in the state.
At the national level, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has repeatedly demanded a caste census, saying it would help understand the exact demographics of the society and ensure power and resources are effectively distributed. “Bihar, which is governed by the INDIA alliance, has released its caste census. Rahul Gandhi has spoken passionately about ensuring justice for the backward classes. It is now imperative for Karnataka to forthwith release the caste census,” BK Hariprasad said.
Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to publish the caste survey report, and to announce welfare schemes in accordance with its findings. In June, soon after coming to power, CM Siddaramaiah met several Dalit groups and announced that his government was “ready to accept the report.” But since then, there has been no progress on the issue. While there is ambiguity on whether the report has been submitted to the government or not, the Backward Classes Commission chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde has said that the updated report will soon be submitted to the government.
In April and May of 2015, 1.6 lakh state government personnel had surveyed a total of 1.3 crore households in Karnataka, and the total cost of the exercise then had been pegged at Rs 169 crore. Bharat Electronics Limited had been tasked with digitising the report.
An alleged leak of the report which had found its way to the media indicated that the survey found that Scheduled Castes form the largest section of the state’s population, followed by Muslims. The report is also said to have found that the total population of two politically dominant castes in Karnataka – Lingayats and Vokkaligas – was much lower than previously believed.
In the absence of exact numbers, Lingayats are believed to form 17% of the state's population and Vokkaligas around 11%. And a decrease in these estimates could adversely impact the political careers of many leaders from these two communities, including many in the Congress.
that many such leaders, who have dominated politics in the state for years, are believed to have opposed the publication of the caste census findings, fearing it would drastically change the political landscape of Karnataka.
On October 2, the Bihar government under CM Nitish Kumar released the findings of a survey that said that 36% of Bihar’s population consists of Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and 27.13% of the population is Other Backward Class (OBC). Incidentally, Congress is part of the ruling alliance with Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have been demanding that the Modi government conduct a caste census across the nation.
The most recent caste census in India dates back 92 years to 1931. From 1951 to 2011, census data for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes alone was made available. Karnataka stands out as the sole state to have undertaken a comprehensive caste-based survey in decades. Despite the survey being conducted in 2015, eight years later, the findings remain unpublished.
