After Bihar caste survey, pressure on Karnataka govt to publish 2015 census

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to publish the caste survey report, and to announce welfare schemes in accordance with its findings. In June, soon after coming to power, CM Siddaramaiah met several Dalit groups and announced that his government was “ready to accept the report.” But since then, there has been no progress on the issue. While there is ambiguity on whether the report has been submitted to the government or not, the Backward Classes Commission chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde has said that the updated report will soon be submitted to the government.

In April and May of 2015, 1.6 lakh state government personnel had surveyed a total of 1.3 crore households in Karnataka, and the total cost of the exercise then had been pegged at Rs 169 crore. Bharat Electronics Limited had been tasked with digitising the report.

An alleged leak of the report which had found its way to the media indicated that the survey found that Scheduled Castes form the largest section of the state’s population, followed by Muslims. The report is also said to have found that the total population of two politically dominant castes in Karnataka – Lingayats and Vokkaligas – was much lower than previously believed.