‘Address state issues’: Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM for campaigning in Telangana

Kumaraswamy said though the Gruha Jyothi scheme offered 200 units of free electricity, there were frequent power cuts. He alleged that during a public meeting held by Congress, they had to resort to using a mobile phone torch because of power outage. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were competing with other ministers to collect funds for the party's poll expenses in five states and accused them of exploiting the state's voters.

“The five guarantees Congress has truly implemented are — corruption, commission, price rise, increase in property guidance value by 50%, power cuts, increasing burden of borrowings, rising cases of farmer suicides and lack of development,” the former chief minister jibed. He also accused Siddaramaiah of having pushed the state into a debt trap during his first tenure.

Kumaraswamy claimed, "I recently had a KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting in my constituency. In place of 28 to 30 agriculture officers and personnel needed in one taluk office, there were only three people running the show. This is the situation in just one taluk.”