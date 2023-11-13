‘Address state issues’: Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM for campaigning in Telangana

JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for participating in the Congress' election campaign in Telangana. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah, whom he termed “temporary Chief Minister" and Shivakumar "duplicate Chief Minister" had become subjects of ridicule for promising five hours of power to farmers in Telangana, when farmers there are enjoying 24-hour power supply.
"The 'Duplicate Chief Minister' said in Telangana that they have been giving five hours power daily to the farmers in Karnataka and the same would be given to the farmers there if Congress is voted to power. They became a laughing stock as the Telangana government is already giving 24 hours power to its farmers," Kumaraswamy said while addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.
Kumaraswamy said though the Gruha Jyothi scheme offered 200 units of free electricity, there were frequent power cuts. He alleged that during a public meeting held by Congress, they had to resort to using a mobile phone torch because of power outage. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were competing with other ministers to collect funds for the party's poll expenses in five states and accused them of exploiting the state's voters.
“The five guarantees Congress has truly implemented are — corruption, commission, price rise, increase in property guidance value by 50%, power cuts, increasing burden of borrowings, rising cases of farmer suicides and lack of development,” the former chief minister jibed. He also accused Siddaramaiah of having pushed the state into a debt trap during his first tenure.
Kumaraswamy claimed, "I recently had a KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting in my constituency. In place of 28 to 30 agriculture officers and personnel needed in one taluk office, there were only three people running the show. This is the situation in just one taluk.”
In response to Kumaraswamy's allegations, Shivakumar suggested that Kumaraswamy speak to voters in his own constituency to understand the impact of the guarantees. He acknowledged a slight delay in about 5% of beneficiaries receiving Rs 2000 under the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, but attributed it due to technical issues, insisting that the government was working to resolve them. “Kumaraswamy would not have made such statements if he was aware of the pain undergone by the poor. We know that people are happy with the implementation of the guarantees. Kumaraswamy is not aware of the impact of these guarantees as he is neither a beneficiary nor has he ever thought of implementing such guarantees,” he said.