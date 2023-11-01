Actor Darshan booked by Bengaluru police after his pet dogs attack woman

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with two others, have been charged by the Rajarajeshwarinagar police in Bengaluru following an incident in which his pet dogs bit a woman. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 28, when the woman, Amita Jindal, parked her car in an empty lot adjacent to Darshan's residence before attending a function in his neighbourhood.

Upon returning to her vehicle, Amita encountered three of Darshan's dogs, accompanied by a caretaker. She requested the caretaker to move the dogs so she could go to her car, but a disagreement ensued as the caretaker objected to her parking in that location. During the altercation, one of the dogs who was unleashed attacked her, biting her multiple times and tore her clothing.