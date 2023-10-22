All agencies, institutions, departments are official 'pracharaks': Kharge's letter to PM Modi

He further said that if senior officers of departments are being deputed for marketing activity of the current government, the governance of the country will grind to a halt for the next six months. He then also referred to an order passed by the Ministry of Defence on October 9, directing soldiers on annual leave to spend time on promoting government schemes, making them "soldier-ambassadors".

"The Army Training Command, which should be focused on preparing our jawans to defend the nation, is busy preparing scripts and training manuals on how to promote government schemes. It is of utmost importance in a democracy that the Armed Forces are kept out of politics," he said, adding that the loyalty of every personnel is to the nation and to the Constitution. "To force our soldiers to become marketing agents of government schemes is a dangerous step towards politicization of the Armed Forces," he noted.

He also criticised the government saying that after many months or years of difficult service to our nation, soldiers deserve complete freedom on their annual leave. "Their leave must not be hijacked for political purposes," he said. "In both cases, of civil servants and soldiers, it is essential that government machinery is kept out of politics, especially so in the months leading up to an election," the Congress leader said.

Taking a jibe at the government, Kharge said in addition to the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the CBI already acting as election departments of the BJP, the orders mentioned above put the entire government machinery to work as if they are agents of the ruling party. "All agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments are now officially 'Pracharaks'. In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the above orders are withdrawn immediately," he added.