Hyderabad: Devotees protest at Tank Bund insisting on immersing PoP Ganesh idols, 15 arrested

Around 250 people staged a protest at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Monday, September 25 when the police did not permit them to immerse Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris (PoP) in the lake, in accordance with the High court order. The police took fifteen protesters into preventive custody and persuaded the rest to observe the ritual in ponds near Jal Vihar.

The protesters staged a sit-in protest on the Tank Bund road which led to heavy traffic congestion on Monday night.

Srinivas Reddy, Inspector of Domalguda told TNM, “ All the protesters were affiliated with different Ganesh festival organisations, and were local residents from Gandhinagar, Musheerabad, Chikadpally and Tank Bund areas. They demanded that the idols must be submerged in Hussain Sagar only. We arrested 15 of them under 151 (Preventive Detention) of CrPC. Subsequently, the idols were sent for immersion at ponds near Jal Vihar.”