Hyderabad cops arrest man for allegedly abetting TSPSC aspirant Pravalika’s suicide

A week after 23-year-old Marri Pravalika, an aspirant of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), died by suicide in Hyderabad, police have arrested her friend in connection with the case. Shivaram Rathod (26) was charged with abetment of suicide and arrested by the Chikkadpally police on Friday, October 20, soon after he tried to surrender before the Magistrate Court at Nampally. While the magistrate rejected his surrender petition citing insufficient evidence incriminating him in the case, the police arrested him soon after. The police are presenting Shivaram before the same magistrate again on Saturday. Shivaram, however, has denied any connection with Pravalika’s suicide.

Pravalika’s death on October 12 had initially triggered huge protests by TSPSC aspirants, who blamed the BRS government’s delay in conducting the TSPSC Group 2 exams for her suicide. On the day Pravalika died, there was a massive protest in Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar area, with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders joining the protesting TSPSC aspirants. However, the very next day, the police claimed that her death was unrelated to the TSPSC exams, and that she had been distressed due to a personal crisis. They also mentioned that Pravalika’s WhatsApp chats indicated that she was hoping to marry Shivaram, and was upset that he got engaged to another woman.

The Chikkadpally police altered the FIR on Tuesday, and booked Shivaram under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police had formed four teams to search for Shivaram, who is from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Shivaram has maintained that he had no role in Pravalika’s suicide. He also denied allegations that he had been harassing Pravalika. According to local media reports, Shivaram said that he was evading the police as he feared for his life, and later decided to surrender before the magistrate.

According to the police, Shivaram’s engagement with another woman had upset Pravalika. Pravalika had argued with him about this, as Shivaram had earlier promised to marry her, an investigating officer told The Hindu. The police also said that they are verifying a message she sent to her friends about wanting to end her life as she was dejected over Shivaram deciding to marry another woman.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.