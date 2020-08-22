How Indians are using art to cope with the pandemic

For some, making art was a way to cope with their own mental health. Suparna, a student and vocalist from Hyderabad, said that she turned to making music because she had to move back home after a gap, and she needed something to help her cope. “I went back home after five years because of the lockdown. I was not prepared for it and I had a lot of problems with home. The first two or three weeks of the lockdown were horrible. Luckily, I had my instruments with me and I started making videos and putting them on Instagram. For me, it’s me channelling my negativity into something nice. I wrote my first song during lockdown! I wrote this over a girl I liked a lot. Never told her. It was pride month (June) and I felt like it was the right time to write something and words just came to me.”