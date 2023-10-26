‘Wanted to show Dalit assertion’: Documentarian Somnath Waghmare on Chaityabhumi

In Chaityabhumi, Somnath captures the events that take place at the site over six days during December 1-6, which talk about the politics of the space and how people commemorate the week. He says the idea for the documentary came to him in 2019, and he shot at the busy location for six days amidst several practical challenges.

“There are very few stories from the ‘insider’ perspective. There are people who have made documentaries on Dalit lives or Ambedkarites, but they are not Dalits. Chaityabhumi is a contribution from my end towards the Ambedkarite cause. I wanted to show the world that we also assert ourselves,” Somnath explains.

Somnath’s previous works also feature anti-caste themes. While I am not a witch (2015) and depicts how Adivasi women in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar are targeted with accusations of witchcraft, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon (2017) is about Dalit soldiers from the Mahar community who fought alongside the British and defeated the ‘Brahminical’ rule of the Peshwas.

Chaithyabhumi is produced by director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. Pa Ranjith has made films like Kaala, Kabali and Sarpatta Parambarai to name a few, which also talk about anti-caste, Ambedkarite themes. Working with an established production house like Neelam ensured that he had all the resources to complete the project, Somnath says.

The filmmaker, who has been actively part of the Ambedkarite movement, says he had an interest in films since his post graduation days at Pune University, where he completed a course in Media and Communication Studies. His next documentary, Gail and Bharat, is about prominent Ambedkarite scholar Gail Omvedt, and her husband, activist Bharat Patankar. The project is currently under post-production. Simultaneously, Somnath is pursuing his PhD in Social Sciences from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.