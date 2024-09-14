Vijay is ‘torchbearer of democracy’ in his last film, titled Thalapathy 69

The last film before Tamil actor Vijay enters the political arena has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Vijay had announced that his 69th film directed by H Vinoth would be his last while launching his political party the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2. The announcement came on Saturday, September 14.
69 is produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, which would produce a Tamil film for the first time. “The torch bearer of democracy. Arriving soon…” the poster of the film said. Directed by H Vinoth, the film’s music is to be composed by Anirudh.
In the statement released in February, Vijay said, “Politics is not time pass for me. It is a deep quest. I wish to immerse myself completely in politics. I have decided to dedicate myself entirely to the service of the people after completing my responsibilities towards one more film I have signed up for.”
TVK had recently got registration from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party also got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Tamil Nadu police to organise the party’s first state-level conference at Vikravandi on September 23. On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections. TNM also reported that the TVK had finalised on a property in Vikravandi in Villupuram district.
Vijay last appeared in GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), which was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film received mixed response from the audience.