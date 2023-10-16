Tamil art director Milan Fernandez dies of heart attack in Azerbaijan

Born in Chennai, Milan began working in the Tamil film industry from 1999 as assistant art director. Initially he worked with the famous art director Sabu Cyril in films like Spoken, Tamilian, Villain, and Stranger among others. Gradually, he shifted to becoming a solo art director where he designed much of the concept art and aesthetics for the 2006 film Kalabha Kandhalan and the 2007 black-comedy film Oram Po.

Milan was later part of the films like Vaitheeswaran, Solla Solla Inikkum, and even made inroads into Malayalam cinema with the comedy film Padmasree Bharat Saroj Kumar, in 2012. Since 2006, Milan Fernandez has worked in more than 30 movies and also did art direction for commercials. Some of his more recent art works are featured in films such as Oxygen, Saamy 2, Jaani, Bogan, and Saagasam among others.

His last film was in director Siva’s upcoming period-action Tamil film Kanguva which stars Surya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Ravi Raghavchandra, Kovai Sarala, and Redin Kingsley among others. The film will hit theatres sometime in 2024.