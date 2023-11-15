Rajini all praise for director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X

Days after director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X released for Deepavali, superstar Rajinikanth has written a letter praising the film. The superstar compared the film to the famed kurinji flower (that blooms in Tamil Nadu and Kerala every 12 years) and added that both the story and the plot were unique. He went on to add that, “there are scenes that cinema lovers have not witnessed until now. It has made us ask in surprise if [Raghava] Lawrence can act this well. SJ Suryah is today Nadigavel [an epithet originally given to MGR’s contemporary actor MR Radha].”

The film, set between the 1970s and 80s, stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. Raghava plays Caesar, an Adivasi man-turned-rowdy who lives in Madurai. SJ Suryah works undercover for the police and meets Caesar, pretending to be a film director called Ray Dasan (a reference to Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray). The film tries to spread the message that cinema must be socially conscious because it is a means of instigating change. The film’s title is also a reference to the director’s 2014 film Jigarthanda about a Madurai rowdy called Assault Sethu (Bobby Simha) and Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker who gets in Sethu’s crosshairs, played by Sidharth.

Rajini in his letter to Karthik Subbaraj also praised Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s music director, saying that, “he is the king of composing different kinds of music for different types of films. He has given life to the film and proved that he is an extraordinary music composer.”