Prabhas starrer Salaar to clash with SRK’s Dunki in theatres on December 22

Actor Prabhas’s highly-anticipated Salaar Part I: Ceasefire will be released on December 22, production house Hombale Films announced on Friday, September 29. The big-budget film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is also set to release on the same date. Several Telugu films will now have to reschedule release dates to avoid a box office clash with Salaar.

Originally, Salaar was supposed to hit theaters on September 28. However, the production house had earlier said that the film was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a statement, Hombale Films had said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”