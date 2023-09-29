Prabhas starrer Salaar to clash with SRK’s Dunki in theatres on December 22

Actor Prabhas’s highly-anticipated Salaar Part I: Ceasefire will be released on December 22, production house Hombale Films announced on Friday, September 29. The big-budget film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is also set to release on the same date. Several Telugu films will now have to reschedule release dates to avoid a box office clash with Salaar.
Originally, Salaar was supposed to hit theaters on September 28. However, the production house had earlier said that the film was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
In a statement, Hombale Films had said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”
“Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey,” the statement further read.
Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Prithviraj plays a villain in the film.
Salaar was shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages–Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Salaar’s teaser was released on July 6, and with Prabhas not making box office numbers work post the Baahubali series, his fans are pinning their hopes on Salaar.
Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, a Bollywood film directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film, which was released on June 16, was a re-telling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Besides becoming a box-office disaster, the film received backlash because of the controversial dialogues in it. Hindu groups were offended by the depiction of Hanuman and Ravan in the film and called for a boycott. Several people also alleged that the dialogues in the film insulted characters from the Ramayana.