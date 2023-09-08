Mahesh Babu calls SRK’s Jawan ‘king-sized entertainment from the king’

With Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan finally in theatres, praise is pouring in for the movie from across film industries. Social media exchanges between Telugu star Mahesh Babu, director Atlee, and Shah Rukh Khan had captured the attention of fans. Calling Jawan a “blockbuster cinema”, Mahesh Babu added that Atlee had delivered a “king-size entertainment with the King himself.” Mahesh also said that the film was the director’s best so far, adding that the aura, charisma, and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched. “He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… How cool is that!! Stuff of the legends,” Mahesh said. Jawan hit screens on Thursday, September 8.

Responding to Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

Director Atlee too replied to Mahesh saying, “These words coming from you have really made my day, sir. Means a lot to us. Love you sir, see you soon sir.”

Earlier this week, ahead of the film’s release, Mahesh had said, “It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!” At the time SRK told the Telugu star, “Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”