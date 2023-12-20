Kerala HC refuses to stay release of Mohanlal-starrer Neru

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, December 20, refused to stay the release of the Mohanlal-starrer Neru, all set to be released on December 21. The petition seeking a stay was filed by writer Deepu K Unni, who alleged that the script for the movie was plagiarised from a screenplay that he had written. Though the stay was not granted, the court directed to issue notice to the respondents including the Union government, director-cum-writer Jeethu Joseph, and co-writer advocate Santhi Mayadevi.

In his petition, Deepu claimed that he had put together a script for an "emotional family drama", featuring a court story with a woman and a male lawyer as the protagonists, which was later sent to the makers of 'Neru'. Deepu also said he had met Jeethu and Mayadevi numerous times to discuss the script, and that Jeethu had told him his next film would feature this script.

Later, Joseph and Mayadevi allegedly took his script from him to get more information from expert lawyers, as the script was related to happenings in the courts.

Deepu said that was the last time he had an interaction with them, and that he was startled to see the trailer of the film Neru, which was exactyl what he had written. He subsequently moved the court.