‘Heartbroken’: Actor Suriya expresses grief over the death of editor Nishadh Yusuf

Nishadh, who was 43 years old, was found dead in his flat at Panampilly Nagar in Kerala’s Kochi earlier this morning. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

An award-winning editor, Nishadh is well-known for his work in the Malayalam films Thallumaala (2022), Unda (2019), and Saudi Vellakka (2022). He was also the editor of Kanguva, which stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani and is scheduled to release on November 14. Nishadh was also supposed to be part of Suriya’s upcoming film directed by RJ Balaji.

“Shocked and devastated to know editor Nishad Yusuf is no more. Met him recently, great talent and a wonderful human being. Life is unpredictable. Sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Balaji wrote.