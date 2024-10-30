‘Heartbroken’: Actor Suriya expresses grief over the death of editor Nishadh Yusuf

Expressing grief over the death of film editor Nishadh Yusuf, actor Suriya said on Wednesday, October 30, that Nishadh would always be an important part of Kanguva.
“Heartbroken to hear Nishadh is no more! You’ll always be remembered as a quiet and important person of team Kanguva.. In our thoughts and prayers..! My heartfelt condolences to Nishadh’s family & friends. RIP,” Suriya wrote on X.
Studio Green, which is producing Kanguva along with UV Creations, also expressed condolences in its official handle. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved editor, #NishadYusuf. Your talent, dedication and vision were invaluable assets to our team and your absence leaves us with a profound void. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this difficult time,” the post said.
Nishadh, who was 43 years old, was found dead in his flat at Panampilly Nagar in Kerala’s Kochi earlier this morning. It is suspected that he died by suicide.
An award-winning editor, Nishadh is well-known for his work in the Malayalam films Thallumaala (2022), Unda (2019), and Saudi Vellakka (2022). He was also the editor of Kanguva, which stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani and is scheduled to release on November 14. Nishadh was also supposed to be part of Suriya’s upcoming film directed by RJ Balaji.
“Shocked and devastated to know editor Nishad Yusuf is no more. Met him recently, great talent and a wonderful human being. Life is unpredictable. Sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Balaji wrote.
FEFKA Directors’ Union expressed condolences at the untimely death of Nishadh and said, “The film world is not able to bear the sudden demise of Nishad Yusuf, a film editor who played a major role in determining the contemporary outlook of the changing Malayalam cinema.”
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.