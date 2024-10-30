‘Heartbroken’: Actor Suriya expresses grief over the death of editor Nishadh Yusuf

Nishadh, who was 43 years old, was found dead in his flat at Panampilly Nagar in Kerala’s Kochi earlier this morning. It is suspected that he died by suicide.

An award-winning editor, Nishadh is well-known for his work in the Malayalam films Thallumaala (2022), Unda (2019), and Saudi Vellakka (2022). His latest work Kanguva, which stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is scheduled to release on November 14.

Studio Green, which is producing Kanguva along with UV Creations, also expressed condolences in its official handle. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved editor, #NishadYusuf. Your talent, dedication and vision were invaluable assets to our team and your absence leaves us with a profound void. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this difficult time,” the post said.