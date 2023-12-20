Dunki vs Salaar: Single screen theatres yet to open bookings for SRK’s film

Single screens in several states in north India are yet to open the advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is releasing on Thursday, December 21, reportedly due to a fallout between the distributors and exhibitors.
The distributors of Dunki are reportedly pressuring theatre owners to screen all four shows with their film and not allow shows for Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar Part I: Ceasefire. Salaar is releasing a day after Dunki, on Friday.
“Clashes have happened in the past too and it's the right of every exhibitor to decide on their showcasing. How can they be unreasonable in demanding all four shows on single screens, when the opposition is also a mass-friendly film? We are ready to favour Dunki and give it three shows as compared to two for Salaar. But it is absolutely unfair on the part of the Pen Marudhar to demand all the shows,” an said.
The exhibitor said that they could not ignore Salaar. “There are enquiries for Salaar and we have to balance out the showcasing for our audience.”
Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third film this year. He is on a high after the mammoth success of Pathaan and Jawan. But unlike Pathaan and Jawan, which were action entertainers, Dunki is a comedy entertainer. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars actors Tapsee, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and others. Dunki is a story about five friends from Punjab, who aspire to go to London. After facing visa rejections this group of friends attempt to sneak into the UK illegally and face a lot of struggles.
Salaar Part I: Ceasefire is directed by Prashanth Neel who made the immensely successful two-part KGF series. The advance booking of the film is creating new records in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The film is being released in five languages–Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Salaar is expected to have a huge opening owing to the big names associated with the film. Besides Prabhas, who has turned into a ‘pan India’ star after Baahubali, the film also has Malayalam star Prithviraj playing a key role.