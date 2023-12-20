Dunki vs Salaar: Single screen theatres yet to open bookings for SRK’s film

Single screens in several states in north India are yet to open the advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is releasing on Thursday, December 21, reportedly due to a fallout between the distributors and exhibitors.

The distributors of Dunki are reportedly pressuring theatre owners to screen all four shows with their film and not allow shows for Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar Part I: Ceasefire. Salaar is releasing a day after Dunki, on Friday.