Don’t mix sports and religion, Rajini’s Moideen Bhai says in Lal Salaam teaser

On Sunday, November 12, Oscar winning composer AR Rahman released the teaser of Lal Salaam, an upcoming Tamil film which has a cameo by superstar Rajinikanth. In the teaser, Rajini, as Moideen Bhai, is seen offering Islamic prayers before fighting a gang of men. He also berates a character saying, “You have mixed religion with sports and sown poison in the minds of children.”

The teaser shows what appears to be a communal conflict breaking out between Muslim and Hindu communities in the backdrop of a cricket match of interfaith players. The film, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead, is directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, and is expected to release for Pongal 2024. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and distributed by Red Giant Movies.

Rajinikanth also put out another video on Sunday, offering Deepavali greetings and signing off as Moideen Bhai, his character in Lal Salaam. “My greetings to all on Deepavali. This coming Pongal, I will meet you in Lal Salaam. Moideen Bhai. Khuda Hafiz [God be with you].”