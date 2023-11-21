'Distasteful, disgusting': Chiranjeevi slams Mansoor Ali Khan's comments on Trisha

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has extended his support to actor Trisha and slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments about Trisha. The veteran actor called Mansoor and his derogatory comments ‘disgusting’. Mansoor, during a recent interview, said that he regrets not getting a ‘rape scene’ with actor Trisha in the recent Vijay starrer Leo. Trisha responded to the offensive speech saying that she was glad that though they both acted in Leo, they did not have a scene together.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi wrote, “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”
Since both the actors co-starred in Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster film Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan thought there may be a bedroom scene involved where he would be portraying the scene of a rapist. However, he never met Trisha during their schedule in Kashmir. “They are not letting me rape. I was really hopeful when I knew that I was acting with Trisha. I thought aha, there must be ‘bedroom’ scenes," he said and asked, “Are there any kind of rape scenes I haven’t seen?”
Trisha released a statement on November 18 saying, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”
Since the controversy, Trisha has received much support from netizens across the country all of whom have been disgusted by Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments, and are asking him to be booked. The issue was also raised by the National Commission of Women, which directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to book him.