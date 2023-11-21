'Distasteful, disgusting': Chiranjeevi slams Mansoor Ali Khan's comments on Trisha

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has extended his support to actor Trisha and slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments about Trisha. The veteran actor called Mansoor and his derogatory comments ‘disgusting’. Mansoor, during a recent interview, said that he regrets not getting a ‘rape scene’ with actor Trisha in the recent Vijay starrer Leo. Trisha responded to the offensive speech saying that she was glad that though they both acted in Leo, they did not have a scene together.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi wrote, “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”