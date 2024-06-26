Deepika Padukone’s baby bump & society’s weird preoccupation with celebrity pregnancies

Even Bollywood’s ‘king’ Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had experienced severe social media trolling after opting for surrogacy, with aspersions being cast on the veracity of Gauri being the child’s mother. Down south, superstar Nayanthara and her husband director Vignesh Shivan also faced similarly repulsive badgering.

Priyanka had addressed the cyber harassment she faced in a cover interview with British Vogue in 2023, explaining, “I had medical complications. This was a necessary step. And, I am so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this.” She also said that the attack on her daughter was what made the criticism even more hurtful.

Admittedly, commercial surrogacy is a complex issue marred by ethical dilemmas, and is often viewed as an exploitative practice primarily due to the socioeconomic inequality between surrogate mothers and intended parents. But the reasons behind a person’s decision to opt for surrogacy are often intensely personal and complicated, which the people who attack them remain unaware of and distanced from. Shilpa Shetty, for instance, had to issue a clarification after intense harassment that her own decision to opt for a surrogate second child was made after exhausting other options, including the more widely accepted practice of adoption.

It also has to be stated that much of the stigma surrounding surrogacy arises from India’s own obsession with associating motherhood with a certain sense of ‘purity’, which the women who opt for surrogacy are often accused of ‘polluting’.

Pregnancy glamour

Despite the alarming fascination with celebrity pregnancies, celebrities who voluntarily and happily flaunt pictures of their own pregnancies are often met with vile criticism. Case in point are the experiences of actors Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, who had done maternity photo shoots that featured on the covers of Vogue India. In a rather hypocritical turn of events, the photo shoots were met with backlash.

Sonam ended up facing allegations of “using her unborn baby for fame,” and was handed out unsolicited advice that being pregnant was “not for fashion” and that she should “just do modelling” instead. Later in an interview with Vogue, Sonam responded, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”