2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing for 4 weeks on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing for four weeks on the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

“Leave granted. List certainly after four weeks,” ordered a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi. saying that the court would have to go through the evidence placed on record after a charge sheet has been filed against Khalid.

On September 5, the top court had adjourned hearing on the plea giving a “last opportunity” as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who would argue on Khalid’s behalf, was appearing before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud-led Constitution Bench hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370.

“Mr. Sibal is bound to be busy. We cannot wait for any particular senior counsel,” the apex court had remarked, while posting the plea for hearing in the coming week.

Khalid has approached the Supreme Court against denial of bail by the Delhi High court.