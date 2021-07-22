Zomato, Paytm, Disney+Hotstar, others impacted by major internet outage

This was due to a service disruption at Akamai Technologies, a content delivery platform

Atom Internet

A major internet outage affected several apps on Thursday evening, include OTT platforms and food delivery platforms. This was due to a disruption at Akamai Technologies, a content delivery platform. Services impacted include Paytm, Zomato, Zee5, Amazon and more. According to Downdetector, the PlayStation Network, OLX, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Web Services and Zee5 were all impacted.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said in a status update. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” it had said, later adding at 10.17 pm that a fix for the issue had been implemented and “the service is resuming normal operations”. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” it said.

“Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap,” Zomato informed. Several customers’ order deliveries had been impacted due to the outage. At the time of publishing, Paytm said all its services were back online and were working smoothly.

Globally, the courage impacted companies such as Delta Airlines, American Express and Airbnb.

This comes less than two months after an outage at content delivery network Fastly led to several social media websites and multiple international news websites returning errors. The websites that were affected included the official websites of The New York Times, Guardian, Vice, BBC, Forbes, Financial Times, The Verge, BuzzFeed and more. Other websites that were affected include Reddit, Twitch and Pinterest. The websites of the government in the United Kingdom were also impacted.