Zendaya is the most googled Black woman of 2022

The 26-year-old actor led the ranking, released by lifestyle website ThatSister, far ahead of other Top 10 stars in the list with 2.71 million monthly average searches in 2022.

Flix Entertainment

Zendaya Coleman has topped the list of most googled black women in 2022. The 26-year-old actor led the ranking, released by lifestyle website ThatSister, far ahead of other Top 10 female stars in the list with 2.71 million monthly average Google searches in 2022, reports aceshowbiz.com. Her film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released at the end of 2021, was the highest-grossing film of the year and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Zendaya's role in Sam Levinsonâ€™s teen drama series Euphoria has also earned her multiple gongs and nominations, including her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2020. She won her second Emmy for the same role in 2022, and recently won her first Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the HBO series.

Next in the ranking is Serena Williams with 1.65 million searches. The former tennis ace announced her retirement in August 2022, and has since been keeping her fans curious about her plans next after her tennis career.

Serena's best friend Meghan Markle lands on the third place, largely due to her tell-all documentary on Netflix, Harry & Meghan. Ever since the couple exited as senior royal family members, they have been making headlines with their bombshell revelations about their lives within the British royal family.

Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Obama follow next with a little over 1 million searches. Jada Pinkett Smith, Oprah Winfrey, rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, as well as Whoopi Goldberg round out the top 10.

ThatSister conducted the study by looking at Google search data for over 100 of the most influential Afro-American ethnic women since January 1, 2022.