YSRTP chief Sharmila poses 10 questions to KCR on eve of Telangana Formation Day

YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila launched a bitter attack on Chief Minister KCR on the eve of the stateâ€™s formation day, and released a poster on alleged failings of the KCR government.

On the eve of Telanganaâ€™s tenth formation day, before the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government kicked off its 21-day celebrations, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila launched yet another scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of defrauding the residents of the state. â€œKCR is making a marked effort to celebrate Telangana Formation Day and has urged everyone to celebrate 10 years of state formation with enthusiasm. Does the CM truly have a right to preside over these festivities when he has betrayed everyone?" she asked. After paying tributes to the Telangana Martys Gun Park, she released a poster to the media on the alleged "failures" of the KCR government.

Sharmila asked KCR to answer 10 issues on various issues in Telangana under the BRS government, including state debt, delay in irrigation facilities, farm loan waivers, the double bedroom housing scheme and other initiatives and projects taken up by the BRS government.

Sharmila alleged that KCR is the wealthiest and most corrupt politician in Indian politics. â€œHe has enough money to even bankroll the parliamentary electionsâ€¦ Since the CM flaunts so much of his wealth, why isn't the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching an investigation into the malpractices connected to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project?" she asked.

Sharmila criticised the CM for allegedly leaving the state debt-ridden. Further, she criticised KCR for not keeping the promises he made to farmers. "Why has KCR not kept his promises to farmers on loan waivers? Why are there no jobs? There are many questions the CM needs to answer," she said. The YSRTP chief unveiled a banner at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, demanding that the CM respond to her questions.

"Where is the promised financial aid to Telangana martyrs? Why did you fail to distribute podu lands to tribals? Where are the promised jobs and pension for the unemployed? Why have you not implemented the grandiose KG to PG scheme even after nine years?" were the other questions she posed.