YSRCP ups the ante for three capitals in Andhra, MLA resigns in show of support

On October 15, the JAC is expected to hold a huge public rally named 'Visakha Garjana' in Visakhapatnam to garner public support for the establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Chodavaram YSRCP MLA Karnam Dharmasri tendered his resignation citing his absolute support to the cause of establishing three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. He also attacked TDP MLA Kinjarapu Atchanaidu for belittling public opinion and openly challenged him to resign from his post and seek public referendum on the issue, if required. He later reiterated that declaring Visakhapatnam as the executive capital would not just benefit the people of north Andhra, but would ensure overall development of the state.

Dharmasri, who is also the government whip, came to the Joint Action Committee meeting with his resignation letter on Saturday, October 8. The MLA showed his resignation letter addressed to the Speaker, in which he wrote that he was submitting his resignation in support of three capitals. "I am consciously submitting my resignation in support of the establishment of an executive capital at Visakhapatnam," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been constituted to support and demand a decentralised administration and establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Though the JAC was said to be a non-political committee, YSRCP leaders attended the JAC meeting on Saturday and extended their support to the cause. Hanumantu Lajapatirai, former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University was unanimously chosen as the JAC Convenor.

The JAC comprises 26 members including prominent professors, medical experts, lawyers, journalists, NGO association members, students and other eminent civil society members. The JAC plans to re-emphasise the need to declare Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. On October 15, the JAC is expected to hold a huge public rally named 'Visakha Garjana' in Visakhapatnam to garner public support for the establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP is keen on establishing Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Speaking at a round table conference on decentralisation on Saturday, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath asked opposition leaders who also support this public opinion to join the movement. Soon thereafter, Bhimili MLA, Avanti Srinivas explained why Visakhapatnam was the ideal location for establishing an executive capital in the state. He elaborated, ‘Vizag is the second largest city after Hyderabad in both the Telugu states. We will be able to establish a capital in Vizag with very little investment as there is no need to pool land from private individuals and we have enough government lands.”

He also said that Vizag had the capability to compete with big cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru as it is well-connected by air, port and rail. “People from each of the three regions in Andhra deserve all-round development which will come only after decentralisation,” he added.

