YSRCP turned AP into 'Hatyandhra Pradesh': Chandrababu Naidu

On Saturday, a 58-year-old government teacher was killed allegedly due to political rivalry.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, July 16 criticised the ruling YSR Congress Party over the murder of a teacher allegedly due to political rivalry.

"YSRP has turned the state (Andhra Pradesh) into Hatyandhra Pradesh. I strongly condemn the heinous murder of Krishna, a government teacher from Vizianagaram. Such acts of violence only embolden criminals, as they perceive a lack of accountability and fear no consequences for their actions," he stated on social media.

A group of people murdered Agrireddy Krishna, a 58-year-old government teacher, by mowing down him with their car and beating with an iron rod near Ommi Kothapeta locality in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The death had sparked protests and roads were blocked demanding the arrest of the killers.

Agitated residents of Uddavolu village and family attacked the house of Maradana Venkata Naidu, the alleged accused behind the crime. The residents threatened to burn Venkata Naiduâ€™s family, if the police did not arrest him.

According to the police, Venkata Naidu, who was a building contractor, suffered a loss of Rs 2 crore because of Krishnaâ€™s intervention. Venkata Naidu earned a government contract to build houses in the village. However, Krishna stalled the process, causing a huge financial loss of Rs 2 crore to Venkata Naidu.

Naidu vowed to seek vengeance against Krishna by eliminating him. As planned, Naidu along with his family members plotted Krishnaâ€™s death and studied his movements, police revealed.

According to reports, Krishna was previously a member of Telugu Desam Party while Venkata Naidu was from the YSR Congress Party. Both of them were at loggerheads over several issues. And recently, though Krishna inclined towards YSRCP, their rivalry did not end.

Police have arrested four accused in the murder of Krishna. Mohan Rao has been listed as the primary accused, Reddy Ramu as accused no. 2, Venkata Naidu as accused no. 3 and Maradana Rama Swamy as accused no. 4. Maradana Ganapathi who has been listed as accused no. 5 in the crime has been absconding.

As tension prevails in Uddavolu, District Superintendent of Police, M Deepika said that they have arranged a police picket in the village to avoid any untoward incident. Appealing to the protestors against violence, she assured that all the accused involved in the crime will be punished. She said that they are collecting all the evidence against the accused so that they can be convicted for their crime.