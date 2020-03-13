YSRCP trying to win local body polls through violence, alleges Pawan Kalyan

JSP and BJP leaders from Andhra alleged that their candidates faced violence from YSRCP workers while filing nominations for local body polls.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP, who have recently formed an alliance in Andhra Pradesh and are contesting the upcoming local body polls together, released their vision document for the elections on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and the state BJP leaders lashed out at the YSRCP, accusing the party of attempting to win the elections through force and violence.

“The YSRCP has no respect for democracy. The party is trying to win the local body elections through threats, attacks and violence,” JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP and BJP leaders alleged that their candidates in various locations across the state like Durgi, Srikalahasti and Nellore, were obstructed from filing their nominations by YSRCP members and workers. Pawan Kalyan alleged that stones were thrown at BJP and JSP leaders, and their nomination papers were torn.

“There is no meaning to their victory, even if they manage to win this way… The YSRCP is trying to win the elections unilaterally. They are creating a situation where filing nominations is not possible. Why even conduct elections in that case?,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Alleging that their candidates were obstructed from filing their nominations in the presence of police and election commission officials, Pawan Kalyan said that the issue would be taken up with the Governor and the Centre.

On Tuesday, two TDP leaders — Buddha Venkanna and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao — were attacked in Macherla town of Guntur district. The leaders were on their way to register a police complaint regarding similar allegations of YSRCP members stopping TDP candidates from filing their nominations. TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP members were responsible for the attack, demanding a response from Chief Minister Jagan and DGP (Director General of Police) Gautam Sawang.

While the DGP has reportedly ordered a probe into the matter, the YSRCP alleged that the incident was a conspiracy by TDP, to create tensions ahead of the polls. YSRCP leader and Minister for Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that the two TDP leaders came to Macheral with a huge convoy and created mayhem, infuriating the locals.

