YSRCP rebel MP meets President, alleges fake cases filed on him by party

Over the past several months, MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has adopted a confrontational approach with the YSRCP government.

Rebel YSRCP Member of Parliament from Narasapuram Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Friday met with President Ram Nath Kovind, and alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is filing fake police cases against him. He blamed Achanta MLA and state Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju for allegedly orchestrating the police cases on him.

Raju claimed that he is being harassed for raising his voice and questioning the alleged misdeeds of the YSRCP government as a 'responsible' citizen. "I am raising my voice and questioning the aspects of my state government's misdeeds pounding heavy burdens upon the people as a result, and also leading to the demolition of democratic values with its mischiefs in the state," claimed Raju.

According to the Narasapuram MP, Sriranganadha Raju allegedly provoked many people in Achanta constituency to file false cases against him, leading to seven FIRs being registered against him. "Due to this kind of state government's overtly intolerant and arrogant attitude, the situation is so grieving that even I am unable to visit my own Parliamentary constituency. The state government is demolishing all of my basic democratic and fundamental rights," he alleged.

Raju informed the President that the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act is allegedly being misused to curb any voice of dissent. He claimed that because of these alleged hiccups, he is unable to implement government schemes endorsed by the Prime Minister.

"Motivated by the call of PM for Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, I have even prepared complete planning to make five villages in my constituency as model villages," claimed the MP. He claimed that he even planned to implement 'Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a 'grand' manner in Narasapuram constituency, and alleged that the state government is trying to suppress his own Azadi (freedom) with its unbridled power.

"Kindly, please intervene in this issue to check this kind of blatant abuse of power by this state government which doesn't allow even a Parliamentarian to perform his duties freely in a democratic manner," Raju claimed to Kovind.

The rebel MP requested the President to give the required orders to the state government on this alleged issue.

From the past several months, Raju has adopted a confrontational approach with the YSRCP government and is openly attacking the ruling party through various interviews, talk shows, comments, mockery and other forms. Raju mostly features in those vernacular television channels and dailies which are opposed to the state government, and mainly puts forth allegations of religious conversions and threats to Hinduism among others, on the ruling party.

Raju joined the YSRCP just a few days before the 2019 elections, and managed to win from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency under the YSRCP ticket.

The MP recently faced Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on his offices and residences for allegedly defaulting on bank loans worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Despite Raju's negative publicity efforts on Jagan and the state government on a daily basis, YSRCP managed to triumph in the rural and urban local bodies polls with landslide victories.