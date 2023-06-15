YSRCP MP’s wife, son and auditor kidnapped in Visakhapatnam in broad daylight

Within hours of the incident, the police announced that the three captives were freed and two men were nabbed in relation to the kidnap.

news News

High drama unfolded in Visakhapatnam when the son, wife, and auditor of Lok Sabha Member MVV Satyanarayana from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were abducted on Thursday morning, June 15, only to be released a few hours later during a police operation. Trivikrama Varma, the Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam, revealed that the abductors sought a ransom from the MP and held the three family members captive before they were rescued in a high speed car chase. At approximately 12:30 am, the captives were rescued, and two suspects were apprehended.

The incident occurred around 8 am when a group of men forcefully entered the MP's heavily secured residence in the affluent Rushikonda area of the city and abducted his son Sarat, wife Jyothi, and G Venkateshwar Rao. After successfully escaping, the gang demanded a ransom of Rs 50 crore from the prominent legislator, who is well-known in the region for his business ventures in films, real estate, and infrastructure. Shortly after the incident, the city police announced the safe release of the three captives and the arrest of Hemant Kumar, who was linked to two other kidnapping cases involving real estate developers.

Commissioner Trivikrama Varma explained, "We received an alert about the incident at 8 am today. When we contacted the auditor to inquire about his whereabouts, he answered our calls, but we suspected that he was being coerced. Through technical evidence, we determined that they were located in Rushikonda in a car. At around 11:30 am, the car in which the captives were held was spotted heading towards Anandapuram. Our police teams pursued the vehicle and apprehended the suspects by 12:30 pm. The accused abandoned the three family members on the highway as part of their escape plan, realizing that they were being followed."

The commissioner added that as the accused drove directly towards the police jeep, while following in a constrained path in the opposite direction. He claimed that the operation resulted in damage to the police car and injuries to police officers.

The commissioner further revealed that the accused drove their car directly towards the police jeep while traveling in the opposite direction on a narrow path. As a result, the police vehicle sustained damage, and several officers were injured during the operation.

Meanwhile, MP MVV Satyanarayana, who was in Hyderabad at the time, addressed the media and confirmed that all three family members were found in Visakhapatnam and safely rescued by the police.

Watch: Cordial relations between Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and BJP getting hostile?