The MP alleged that the supporters of Minister Venugopal had attacked his followers, leading him to make tough decisions.

A burgeoning political feud between two prominent members of the YSR Congress Party from the Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district seems to have been resolved with the intervention of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Or at least there might not be further confrontations in the region in the near future.

Though the state assembly elections are due only next year, intense lobbying has started within the ruling YSR Congress Party. Since it is tipped to be returned to power, the tussle within is turning even violent.

Both cabinet minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna and Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose are seeking the party's nomination for the Ramachandrapuram constituency in the Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district and are mobilizing their supporters.

According to The New Indian Express report on July 16, Kolamuru Shivaji, Ramachandrapuram municipal vice chairman and a follower of MP Pilli Subash, was allegedly attacked by the supporters of the minister during a state government function. Later Shivaji consumed poison and was admitted to hospital. He is reportedly out of danger, but the situation is still ugly.

On Sunday, July 24, senior leader Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose went to the extent of declaring that he would contest independently if not given the ticket, and it was speculated that he might join Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party. The issue escalated, leading to summons from the CM office.

According to reports, on Tuesday, July 25, Pilli Subash met the Chief Minister and discussed the issues with party coordinators as well. He later held a press conference and seemed to regret his move to go public with his dissatisfaction. But then he had been forced to do so because the supporters of Venugopal attacked his men, leading him to make tough decisions, he claimed.

“I should have not made that statement, I agree. I had informed him earlier about the situation and I had to tell him again that party workers were injured in the attacks. The CM has assured me that his team would conduct a survey to study the situation in Ramachandrapuram. I am happy and expect a positive response,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also denied rumours that he had already joined the Janasena party, saying that he had always been with YS Rajasekhar Reddy's family.

Bose has held several important cabinet positions in the past and most recently he served as Deputy Chief Minister under YS Jagan. For his part, minister Venugopal Krishna has maintained that he will follow the Chief Minister's directions faithfully.

