YSRCP to move Supreme Court on EC decision to postpone Andhra local body polls

"This is nothing but an attempt to manipulate the electoral process," YSRCP General Secretary V Vijaysai Reddy told reporters in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday said that it will move the Supreme Court against the 'unilateral' decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone local body elections.

The polls which were scheduled to be held later this month, were postponed by six weeks, after fears over coronavirus. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said as people would have to stand in queues and paper ballots would increase the chances of infection, the poll body has decided to postpone the voting. However, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would remain in place during this period.

Stating that there was only one positive case of coronavirus among four crore people in the state, Vijayasai Reddy said that the state government was taking elaborate measures to handle the situation.

"Being appointed and rehabilitated by Chandrababu Naidu, the SEC has been trying to show its gratitude by speaking his 'master's voice'. The SEC decision was arbitrary, diabolical and the contention that it had consulted political parties has no meaning if the YSRCP was not involved," the senior leader said.

State ministers K Kanna Babu and Avanti Srinivas, who were also present, said that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to manipulate the institution of the Election Commission, through his 'mole'.

"Vested interests are trying to control the governance by backdoor but they will fall flat as people are with us. The decision was taken without proper review or consultations with concerned officials and stakeholders. We condemn such unilateral decisions and postponing elections by six weeks will not change our electoral equations. YSRCP will emerge victorious in resounding manner," the party said in a press note.

