YSRCP MLA Roja faces flak for driving an ambulance without mask in Andhra

Roja was seen driving the ambulance for some distance at Puttur, a part of her Nagari constituency, followed by a fleet of ambulances behind her.

Coronavirus Politics

Actor-turned politician and YSRCP legislator RK Roja finds herself in another controversy after she drove an ambulance without wearing a mask on Tuesday, during its launch.

A video of the same went viral, in which can be seen driving the ambulance for some distance at Puttur, a part of her Nagari constituency, followed by a fleet of ambulances behind her. She was spotted without wearing a mask and was seen posing for pictures.

This was criticised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram questioned as to how Roja could hold up all the new emergency vehicles to take photos and videos instead of sending them to various locations to attend to emergencies.

He also raised the incident of a couple of days ago, where the body of a patient was dumped into a pit in Tirupati using a JCB earthmover and said that now we have a legislator 'joyfully' taking a ride in an ambulance that was meant to save lives.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the ambulance code was violated by Roja. The TDP spokesperson asked if an MLA was even authorised to drive an ambulance and questioned whether Roja has a driving licence at all.

He further pointed out that Roja did not wear a mask when she drove around in the ambulance, which is a second violation and he questioned what message Roja wants to send across to the public by not wearing a mask at a public programme.

Roja is the MLA of Nagari constituency which has reported over 130 positive cases. She is also the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC)