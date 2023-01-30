YSRCP demands nation-wide caste census

YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy said that backward castes are over 50% of the stateâ€™s population and the census will help find their economic status.

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at an all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Union Budget session. It is necessary to know the economic status of the backward castes who are "lagging behind" on social and development indicators, the party said.

YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy said that backward castes are over 50% of the stateâ€™s population and the census will help find their economic status. The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both of which have demanded a caste census. The alliance government in Bihar has rolled out a state-wide caste census.

Reddy said his party also demanded the women quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament. Parties including the BRS, TMC, and the BJD also supported the demand.