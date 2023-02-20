YSRCP announces eighteen candidates for MLC polls in Andhra

YSRCP leader and advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the names of the candidates on February 20

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party on Monday, February 20, announced candidates for 18 seats of the state Legislative Council, allotting a major share to the backward classes. Eleven candidates are from the backward classes while there are two from Scheduled Castes and one from Scheduled Tribe. The remaining four are from other open category castes.

The party has named nine MLC candidates for the 'local bodiesâ€™ quota, seven from MLAs' quota and two nominees for the Governor's quota. YSRCP leader and advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the names of the candidates on Monday. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised the names in tune with the party's policy to ensure social justice by giving representation to backward classes.

Sajjala claimed that the YSRCP has fulfilled its poll promise to provide adequate political representation to weaker sections of society. He said the party had given preference to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. The MLC candidates of YSRCP for local bodies' constituencies are Nathu Ramarao (BC), Kudupudi Suryanarayana(BC), Vanka Raveendernath (OC), Kavuru Srinivas (BC), Meruga Muralidhar (SC), Sipayi Subrahmanyam (BC), Ponnapureddy Ramasubbareddy(OC), A Madhusudhan (BC) and S Mangamma (BC).

For seven seats from the MLA quota, the ruling party has fielded VV Surya Narayana Raju Penumatsa (OC), Pothula Sunitha(BC), Kola Guruvulu (BC), Bommi Israel (SC), Jayamangala Venkataramana (BC), Chandragiri Yesuratnam (BC) and Marri Rajasekhar (OC). The YSRCP has recommended the names of Kumbha Ravibabu (ST) and Karri Padmasri (BC) for nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. The elections for seats under local bodies' constituencies and MLAs' quota are scheduled for next month.